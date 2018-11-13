Razer Phone 2 available from AT&T starting November 16th, exclusive carrier

After going official earlier this month, the Razer Phone 2 is making its way to a US carrier. Starting this Friday, November 16th, you’ll be able to pick it up from AT&T.

The second generation of the Razer Phone delivers a device with a lot more mainstream appeal compared to the original. It adds on wireless charging, water resistance, better cameras, and a better-looking design as well. Overall, it’s a win for gamers and for the average joe as well. That makes it a prime candidate for being sold through carriers, and AT&T has gotten the exclusive.

Starting this Friday, November 16th, AT&T will offer the Razer Phone 2 online and in select retail stores around the country. Pricing will be the same $799 as the unlocked model, or $26.67/month on AT&T Next (30 months).

Of course, you’ll be getting the same great specs as the unlocked model including that 5.7-inch 120Hz display. Unfortunately, though, AT&T won’t get the “Satin Black” finish which remains exclusive to Razer’s website.

AT&T is the only wireless provider offering the revolutionary smartphone that is changing the future of gaming this fall. This Friday, you can order the smartphone in AT&T stores or online at att.com/razerphone2. AT&T is offering the Razer Phone 2 on the nation’s best network according to America’s biggest test. This device is the ultimate daily driver that smoothly handles your work, unleashes supreme mobile gaming power and lets you enjoy an unparalleled mobile entertainment experience.

