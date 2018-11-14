Google Clock integrating w/ Assistant Routines as Google Home can soon enable phone DND

Routines in Google Assistant allow users to string together various Actions that are naturally invoked together over the course of a day. Useful for controlling smart home gadgets, these custom macros now integrate with Google Clock to invoke after an alarm is dismissed. Meanwhile, Assistant will soon be able to invoke Do Not Disturb on your phone.

Assistant Routines launched at I/O 2018 to replace Shortcuts and in July gained the ability to be scheduled. This allowed users to have frequent Actions initiate at set times without requiring a manual command.

Compared to that time-based Routine option, the new Google Clocks integration allows users to snooze, with the alarm dismissal serving as an implicit sign that you’re ready to start the series of Actions.

When setting an alarm in the Google Clock app, there is now an option to add a Google Assistant Routine. Available Actions include getting the weather, commute alerts, finding your next appointment, and more. Users can also control smart devices like turning on lights to set the mood or adjusting the thermostat. Lastly, you can have the Routine end by playing news, audiobooks, or podcasts.

This is the latest major feature that Google Clock has received in recent weeks. Back in July, Google Clock added Spotify integration to have a playlist start when an alarm goes off. Meanwhile, on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Sunrise alarms integrate with the Pixel Stand to provide a visual wakeup.

One of the Routine options lets you “Take phone off silent.” This comes as Google Assistant will soon support verbally enabling Do Not Disturb on your phone.

“Hey Google, silence my phone” will work from any Google Home or Smart Display where Voice Match recognition is enabled. Aimed as a simply way of getting ready for bed, these capabilities are rolling out in the coming weeks.

