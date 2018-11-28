Google Pay adds support for unannounced digital banking service T-Mobile Money

As we manage to do more and more tasks directly from our smartphones, the need for many traditional brick-and-mortar businesses and services has decreased. This has led to fully digital alternatives, even for things like banks. Today, a Google Pay support page has revealed that T-Mobile is re-launching their digital finance service under the name T-Mobile Money, with day one support for Google’s payment service.

No official announcements for T-Mobile Money have been made yet, but its name was added to Google’s master list of banks and credit card companies that support Google Pay in the United States.

The official T-Mobile Money website is also live, detailing the program which very much caters to T-Mobile’s wireless customers, with offers like special interest rates. The website also lists that T-Mobile Money is compatible with Samsung Pay and Apple Pay.

The carrier’s previous service, under the name “T-Mobile Mobile Money”, worked using a simple VISA prepaid card, but was shut down two years ago. Why T-Mobile decided to get into the banking business to begin with is anyone’s guess.

More on Google Pay:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: