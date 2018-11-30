Amazon Music is coming to Android TV even though Prime Video still doesn’t work

Android TV is slowly making a comeback, and Amazon wants in, despite recent overt competition between the two tech giants. To dip its toes in the water, Amazon is starting by creating an Amazon Music app for Android TV.

Amazon and Google certainly have a long history of bad blood between them, with each one removing the other’s products from their respective store, and the two companies developing direct competitors to the rival’s successful products.

One Amazon app that seems to consistently rise above the conflict is Amazon Music. Amazon’s music streaming service, which can be enhanced with Prime membership, is available in the Play Store and has had Chromecast support for over a year. Today, Android Police has found, Amazon Music is getting its own Android TV app in the Play Store.

In contrast to this good will, Amazon Prime Video has still not been given Chromecast support or an Android TV app that works consistently, despite high user demand. This means that for many users (like myself) the library of Prime Video content is simply unavailable to watch on the big screen. The only obvious reason for this is an attempt to sell Fire Stick and Fire TV hardware.

You can’t download the Amazon Music Android TV app to your Mi Box S or Nvidia Shield TV just yet, but pre-registration is open now on the Google Play Store.

9to5Google’s Take

Hopefully Amazon Music won’t be the company’s last Android TV app. I’m sick of needing to use my PlayStation to watch Bosch.

