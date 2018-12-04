Google publishes Fundamentals and Advanced Android developer courses as short Codelabs

To increase the adoption of its platforms, APIs, SDKs, and tools, Google offers a number of training courses for developers. The latest is an updated version of the Android Developer Fundamentals Course that’s now available as a series of short Codelabs.

Codelabs are “short, self-contained tutorial[s]” ideal for self-learners that Google first introduced at I/O 2015 as onsite conference tutorials. Google notes that over 2 million users have already worked through codelabs this year.

It reflects how people and developers, especially, are increasingly self-taught. Google found with its Android programs that “many people work through the courses on their own, outside of formal teaching programs.”

To reflect this usage, Google last month updated the Android Developer Fundamentals and Advanced Android Developer courses to this self-paced format. Both are available on the Google Codelabs site, while the updated materials still feature a classroom-based learning format.

Meanwhile, on the content front, Google has updated the beginner courses to reflect the latest Android technologies and tools, namely Architecture Components:

All the apps have been updated to reflect that the Empty Activity template in Android Studio uses ConstraintLayout, and we’ve updated all apps to a later version of Android Studio. For more details on the differences, see the release notes.

The Android Developer Fundamentals (V2) and Advanced Android course is available on the Google Codelabs site.

