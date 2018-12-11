Google Duo 45 preps pinning favorite contacts, Data Saving mode, more [Gallery]

Completing the trio of Google communication app updates in recent days is the latest version of Duo. Google Duo 45 preps a number of visual tweaks, including the ability to pin favorite contacts and a Data Saving mode, as well as a new search bar and faster recording mode switching.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Tweaked search bar

Google Duo 45 features a visual tweak that elevates the search bar with a shadow/beveled effect. Currently live, the strip retains this same look when you pull up your full list of contacts whereas it previously had a different, merged appearance.

Google Duo 44 Google Duo 45 Google Duo 44 Google Duo 45

Pin contacts

In Google Duo 45, we’ve enabled a “Pin contact” feature that allows users to customize which favorites appear for quick access to make calls. At the moment, these recent people appear solely by usage, with users only able to remove them, and not add.

Data Saving mode

The video conferencing app is continuing work on a Data Saving mode that replaces “Limit mobile data usage.” In version 45, we enabled the option in settings, as well as a walkthrough screen that shows the visual quality difference.

Fast recording mode switching

Duo last week launched a quicker messaging feature that can be accessed by swiping down from the homescreen. The app is working on a tweak that features a carousel at the bottom to easily switch between voice and video modes when already on the recording screen.

How to update?

Google Duo 45 is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: