SwiftKey for Android reveals performance improvements, 50% lag reduction as update lets you remove Bing button

SwiftKey has been one of the most popular third-party keyboard options over the past several years on Android, and this week the company is revealing some big stats for the product. Over the past year, SwiftKey has been working on a lot of updates, including a reduction in lag by over 50%.

Detailed in a blog post, SwiftKey has been working on a lot of updates for its Android keyboard which aim to improve the product as a whole. Using “Quick Frame Rendering,” SwiftKey has been able to cut down on lag by over 50%. This includes older Android hardware too. The company also says that SwiftKey for Android is 20% faster than other options, Gboard included. It’s also got the smallest installation size compared to other popular options.

We believe that regardless of the device you’re using, how many languages you speak, or the sheer number of GIFs you like to share in your messages, your technology should keep pace with you. Keeping SwiftKey – and you – fast is a top priority for us.

On top of that, the latest SwiftKey update for Android also changes the recently added search button and makes it optional. Users can simply disable the Bing-powered search bar if they don’t want it, as well as moving it anywhere they want on the toolbar. That latest update is rolling out now on Google Play.

