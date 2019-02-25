Apple Music support for Google Home speakers, Smart Displays spotted

At MWC 2019, Google announced Assistant for Messages on Android, expanded availability in Google Maps, and more languages for bilingual support. The next feature for Google Home speakers and Smart Displays appears to be Apple Music integration.

This evening (via MacRumors), Apple Music began appearing as a supported service for Google Assistant. The Apple streaming service can be selected as the default audio provider on Google devices. It joins YouTube Music and Play Music, as well as Spotify, Pandora, and Deezer in the U.S.

Unfortunately, this integration is still rolling out and not yet live, with users unable to sign-in and authenticate. Assistant on Google Home currently responds to commands for Apple Music with “Voice actions aren’t available for that app.”

Once launched, you’ll be able to use Hey Google voice commands to stream songs, playlists, and the rest of your library from Apple Music. This includes playback on Google Home and other third-party Assistant speakers, Smart Displays, and Android TV.

Google Assistant on iOS already features the ability to accept voice commands and play Apple Music locally on an iPhone or iPad. Once full Apple Music support is live, Android users can set it up by heading to Assistant settings > Services tab > Music, while iOS users can visit the Google Home app > Settings > Music (under Google Assistant services at the bottom of the list).

Apple Music support on Google Home follows the streaming service coming to Amazon Alexa last year. One workaround in the past involved streaming music over Bluetooth to any Google Assistant speaker. Of course, voice commands provide a more seamless experience.

