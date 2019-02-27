Google Clock musical alarms now support YouTube Music and Pandora

Last July, Google Clock added support for custom musical alarms from third-party streaming services. Spotify was the first partner at launch, with YouTube Music and Pandora following today in the latest update.

As we reported last year, YouTube Music integration was coming. It is now live with version 6.1 of Google Clock rolling out today. After updating, opening an alarm will note how “You can now choose music from Pandora, YouTube Music, & Spotify.” Google notes here that YouTube Music requires a Premium membership.

At first launch, a popup opens to allow users to quickly download the apps from Play Store. Otherwise, the “Alarm sound” page adds a new YouTube Music tab that features several categories for songs, albums, artists, and playlists: Recently played & selected, Your favorites, and Top chats.

Scrolling further down shows “Similar to [artists]” sections, New releases, and several other categories from YouTube Music. In the bottom right corner there is an oblong FAB to perform a search that shrinks to a circle as you scroll down the list.

Meanwhile, the last major update to Google Clock in November added support for setting Assistant Routines right from the Alarm tab. Google Clock 6.1 is rolling out now via the Play Store.

