Google recaps Stadia announcement in under 4 minutes [Video]

This morning, Google took to the stage at the 2019 Game Developers Conference to unveil its “future of gaming. The hour-long Stadia event went into depth about the upcoming streaming service, with Google officially and succinctly recapping it this afternoon.

The video’s style is quite reminiscent of other Made by Google videos, with bold text making flashy pronouncements about Stadia being available anywhere on any screen instantly.

Like this morning, CEO Sundar Pichai announces the service’s name before handing it over to Stadia head and Google VP Phil Harrison. Hired last year after long careers at Microsoft and Sony, he is present for the majority of the recap.

Given the GDC venue, game developers were frequently cited during the event, but this video puts more emphasis on players and YouTube creators. The recap shows the impressive ability for Stadia to launch in five seconds when users open a video or link.

Google took a note from the original Pixel ad that included the iPhone’s “storage full” prompt by featuring a long download update screen before users can start playing. This common pain point for casual gamers will likely be featured again moving forward.

“Across all screens” is the second tentpole, with the Pixelbook, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel Slate, and a generic PC on display. One moment taken from keynote was the reveal that Stadia will support 4K at 60 FPS. Meanwhile, the main game demo focus was on Doom Eternal from id Software.

This recap essentially uses the entire Stadia controller announcement, which highlights its Capture and Assistant buttons. Features of Stadia given some screen time include Stream Connect and Crowd Play. Stadia Games and Entertainment — Google’s first-party content stadium — is the penultimate announcement with Harrison ending on the 2019 availability date.