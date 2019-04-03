Alphabet Scoop 048: Google Pixel 4 & ‘Nest Hub Max’, Android Q beta 2, RIP everything

This week we talk about the new stuff in Android Q beta 2, some Made by Google things (Pixel 4 and a ‘Nest Hub Max’?), and of course everything dying.
- Google releases Android Q Beta 2 w/ Bubbles for multitasking and notifications
- Android Q Beta 2: Gestures now swipe between apps just like iOS
- Android Q Beta 2: Volume settings now appear in a handy pop-up panel from slider
- Here’s everything new in Android Q Beta 2 [Gallery]
- Android Q Beta 2: You can now choose notification dismiss swipe direction
- Android Q Beta 2: Media notifications now display a progress bar
- Android Q Beta 2: Settings app adds tighter Google account integration, new Android page
- RIP: Google+ is officially dead as Google pulls the plug on consumer accounts
- As Google+ goes dark, here’s what the social network meant to the 9to5Google team
- As Inbox dies, here are the best features that still haven’t made it to Gmail
- [Update: goo.gl is dead] Google ‘Spring Cleaning’ kills off Inbox, Google+, more in the next few weeks
- Google ‘Pixel 4’ makes its first appearance in Android Open Source Project
- Google dubiously outs ‘Nest Hub Max’ 10-inch smart display w/ built-in Nest Cam, stereo speakers
- Potential Pixelbook successor ‘Atlas’ purportedly revealed in leaked videos [Video]
