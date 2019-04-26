Alphabet Scoop 051: More Google Pixel 3a leaks + Avengers feature, Google I/O 2019 tidbits

This week we talk about even more Google Pixel 3a leaks and its feature in the latest Avengers movie, some Google I/O tidbits, Galaxy Fold drama, and more.
- Latest Google Pixel 3a leak shows off the phone in detail
- Google Pixel 3a leaks in ‘purple’ with yellow power button
- [Update: Spoilery details] Google Pixel 3 appears in ‘Avengers: Endgame’
- Google’s Android distribution data feed has been ‘under maintenance’ for 6 months… is it dead?
- Nest reportedly adopting Google log-in for user accounts to improve security
- Google I/O 2019 app with AR navigation, dark mode for Android rolling out [Gallery]
- Google I/O ’19 ‘lightning talks’ tease ‘Find My Accessories’ for Fast Pair, more
- 2019 Google Play Award nominees revealed with winners announced at I/O
- iFixit takes down its revealing Galaxy Fold teardown due to Samsung pressure
- iFixit thinks it knows how Samsung Galaxy Fold screen failures happen
- Samsung taking back Galaxy Fold review units as it seeks to salvage reputation [U]
- [Update: Official statement] Samsung delays Galaxy Fold launch until ‘at least next month’
