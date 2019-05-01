Latest OxygenOS Open Beta for OnePlus 5/5T and OnePlus 6/6T brings new system update UI, quick reply improvements, and more

For anyone enrolled in the OxygenOS Open Beta for their OnePlus 5/5T or OnePlus 6/6T, the latest update should bring some interesting new changes for all four handsets.

Open Beta 31 and 29 are heading out to the OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively, with the OnePlus 6 and 6T getting Open Beta 17 and Open Beta 6. The updates add some brand new UI elements — which is always an interesting development.

All four handsets will receive a new UI for the System Update panel, they will also now display an overheating warning should your handset get too warm. Quick reply fixes are also incoming, with further support for instant messaging apps. There is also a hotfix for applications pausing when using quick reply in landscape mode.

The Community section has also had a bit of a reshuffle with optimized search, Social page improvements, and a better bug reporting section. For Indian users of the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, there is an exclusive Intelligent cleanup feature added to the inbuilt File Manager that we are sure will be welcome.

The announcements of these latest Open Betas was taken care of by Manu J over on the Official OnePlus forums.

Changelog for OxygenOS Open Beta 17, 6 for OnePlus 6/6T

System Display overheating device warning New UI for system update

Quick reply in landscape Supported more IM APPs for Quick Reply in landscape Apps don’t get paused when using quick reply in landscape

Community Optimized search experience by adding search field, and grouping search results in different categories Improved the UI of Social page Optimized Log recording in Bug Report section

File Manager Added the Intelligent cleanup feature （India only）



Changelog for OxygenOS Open Beta 31, 29 for OnePlus 5/5T

System Display overheating device warning New UI for system update

Quick reply Supported more IM APPs for Quick Reply in landscape Apps don’t get paused when using quick reply in landscape

Community Optimized search experience by adding search field, and grouping search results in different categories Improved the UI of Social page Optimized Log recording in Bug Report section



If you have already enrolled in the OxygenOS Open Beta and haven’t received an OTA download notification, it might be worthwhile heading over to Settings > System updates and trying to manually pull the update to your OnePlus device.

