Google Keep preps Incognito Mode as dark theme nears launch [APK Insight]

Last March, we spotted Google Keep readying a dark theme on Android. This dark overhaul is nearing a launch as of the latest update, while Incognito Mode appears to also be in development.

Dark theme

We enabled an “Enable Dark Mode” toggle in settings nearly two months ago, with subsequent updates to the app adding more and more dark assets. Today, version 5.19.191 contains several strings introducing the feature to end users.

A “promo_message” notes how the dark theme is ideal for “dimly lit environments” and can save battery life. Users can “Turn it on” from that prompt or head into settings at any time. An upcoming server-side update could very well enable the dark theme with this version of Google Keep.

<string name=”dark_mode_promo_title”>Enjoy Dark Theme on Keep</string> <string name=”dark_mode_promo_message”>Enable dark theme in dimly lit environments for a better experience, while saving battery life. Turn it on now or enable it later through the Keep settings page.</string> <string name=”dark_mode_promo_confirm”>Turn it on</string> <string name=”dark_mode_promo_dismiss”>Dismiss</string>

Incognito Mode

Following I/O 2019, more and more Google apps have adopted Incognito Modes or are planning to in the future. Google Keep today suggests an upcoming ability to use the client without any cloud sync capabilities. Stored locally, it’s likely accessed from the account switcher in the top-right corner.

<string name=”og_turn_off_incognito”>Turn off incognito</string> <string name=”og_turn_on_incognito”>Turn on incognito</string>

How to update?

Google Keep Notes 5.19.191 is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

