OnePlus can’t be criticized too heavily for not responding to fan complaints and feature requests. The company has confirmed that it is working on the ghost touch issue on the OnePlus 7 Pro and is considering adding Always on Display support for the brand new device among other features.

In a regular ‘Share Your Feeback’ post on the official OnePlus forums, Manu J. addressed a ton of user feedback directly. Firstly, the ghost touch issue that is plaguing some users was tackled. He states that: “we [OnePlus] are currently working on this issue and hope to solve it asap, please report and share logs if you are facing this issue.”

I myself have not experienced the ghost touch issue as yet on my OnePlus 7 Pro, although my colleague Ben Schoon has. It proves to be a very frustrating problem that is in desperate need of a resolution, so it is great that it has been addressed so openly.

In my full review, I personally lamented the battery life of the OnePlus 7 Pro. While the Warp Charge 30W charging is great, it’s not really the solution for poor battery life, even with a 4,000mAh battery. Manu J. confirmed that there will be further battery optimizations.

Although, I would question the initial response where he claims “the OnePlus 7 Pro, with the refresh rate set to 90Hz (which automatically scales down according to content) and intelligent resolution, enabled, exhibits a battery life that is greatly improved in comparison with the OnePlus 6, and very close to OnePlus 6T under the same test condition.”

That is most definitely not the experience I myself or many others have had with the device.

Two more features that users have requested or would love to see include support for an Always on Display and ultra-wide video recording. Support for the Always on Display looks set to arrive at some point according to the post.

“It’s still under consideration. We are working on improving power consumption efficiency for this feature before we implement it.​”

As you may have seen, there is a workaround for ultra-wide video recording but the response was a little lukewarm to this request.

“We are monitoring the demand for this feature and as of and based on user feedback will start evaluating if we can implement it.​”

Considering that it is possible via a workaround, the ability is there, it’s just up to OnePlus to implement it within the main camera application. That seems like a bit of glossing over, as the option should really be there from the get-go.

It’s also unclear if these features like the Always on Display and fixes for the ghost touch issue will come first via a full OTA download or an Oxygen OS Open Beta for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

