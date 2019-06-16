If you were to ask me right now what’s the best use of your money for a smartphone, I’d probably tell you it’s the Pixel 3a. Clearly, word is getting around on Google’s impressive budget device, as the Pixel 3a is currently the #1 best seller on Amazon for unlocked smartphones.

Amazon keeps a “Best Seller” list for some major categories of products, unlocked smartphones being just one of the countless options. The company clearly explains that this page is updated “hourly” based on sales of products. The Pixel 3a is currently the “Best Seller” in the unlocked smartphone category, beating out significantly cheaper devices from Samsung, BLU, Motorola, and more.

It’s unclear if this spot is taken solely be the smaller, $399 Pixel 3a, or a combination of the 3a and 3a XL. In either case, this is good news for Google. Amazon is one of the biggest marketplaces in the world, and having a best seller there means a lot of people are buying your product.

The Pixel 3a’s Amazon listing is also full of praise from customers. While there are only 50 reviews so far, that’s at an average of 4.3 stars with nearly 75% of reviews being 5-stars. Customers specifically seem to appreciate the value and battery life, alongside the camera (obviously).

Given how well-received the Pixel 3a has been so far by consumers and the media alike, the solid sales numbers shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise and we can only hope it means Google will take notes for its future devices.

