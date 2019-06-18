Moto E Plus for $100, Google WiFi deals, and a new 1-day SanDisk storage sale highlight today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Head below for more.

Moto E Plus sees 1-day deal at B&H

Moto E Plus offers solid value as a budget-focused phone for kids or grandparents who lack the need for the latest in technology. B&H has the fourth-generation Moto E Plus 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $100. We typically see it for around $150 with today’s deal being a match of our previous 2019 mentions. Moto E Plus has a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 427 processor, rear 13MP camera, 32GB of storage and ships with a 5.5-inch display. An ideal device for those in your life that don’t necessarily need the latest tech.

Google WiFi sees rare discount to $220

As part of Rakuten’s sitewide sale, you can pick up a Google WiFi 3-pack for $220 shipped. It typically goes for over $250, with today’s deal being one of the best prices we’ve seen in 2019. This mesh Wi-Fi system covers up to 4,500-sq. ft. and offers a maximum of 800Mbps network speeds. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Save on SanDisk and Western Digital storage in this 1-day sale

Best Buy and Amazon are each offering notable deals on storage today. Markdowns on SanDisk and Western Digital products are available throughout this promotion with deals from $10. Our top pick is the iXpand 64GB Flash Drive for $30, with the option to upgrade to the 128GB model at $40. Either way, this is a nice way to backup valuable photos and memories you might not want just in iCloud. Check out all of the best deals right here.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Urbanears Ralis Portable Speaker Review: Bring the party this summer [Video]

Spigen Universal Kickstand Review: Must-have $10 iPhone/Android accessory? [Video]

Ricoh THETA Z1 Hands-on: Easy to use 360 camera with pro features [Video]