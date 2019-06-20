Alphabet Scoop 059: Google Pixel 4, Stadia, Google stops making tablets again

This week we talk about Google cancelling its tablet plans in the wake of the Pixel Slate, some more Google Pixel 4 chatter, and the first Google Stadia livestream which brought new details.
Links:
- Exclusive: First photos of Google Pixel 4 spotted in the wild
- As expected, leaked Verizon timeline suggests Pixel 4 will launch in October
- Google Pixel 3a takes top spot on Amazon’s Best Seller list for unlocked phones
- Newer ‘Nest Cam Outdoor’ from Google arrives at FCC
- Google Pixel Slate m3: Is the new base model worth buying?
- Fuchsia Friday: New ‘Visalia’ prototype might be the next-gen Google Home
- Google’s Home Hub to Nest Hub rebranding effort is a sticker on the box
- Nest․com replaced by Google Store for discovering, buying products
- Rebranded ‘Google Nest Help Center’ adds support for cameras, thermostats, more
- Rick Osterloh says Android & Chrome OS teams are ‘100% committed’ to partner tablet projects
- Google abandons two in-development tablets, will focus solely on laptops going forward
