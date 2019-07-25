Google Images adds AMP previews with ‘Swipe to Visit’

Fast-loading Accelerated Mobile Pages are prevalent on the mobile web, thanks to Google Search. AMP is now coming to Google Images with a new ‘Swipe to Visit’ action that quickly previews and opens the site where a picture result originates from.

On mobile, opening a result in Google Images will show a preview of the page where the photo originates from. This takes the form of a floating sheet at the bottom of the page that can be swiped to visit.

Always visible is a preview of the website header that displays the site’s name and logo. A top bar notes the URL with shortcuts for more info and share. As you’re swiping, the page is already fully loaded, thanks to AMP with a smooth full-screen transition effect.

When a user swipes up on the preview, the web page is displayed instantly, and the publisher receives a pageview. The speed and ease of this experience makes it more likely for users to visit a publisher’s site, while still allowing users to continue their browsing session.

While reading the AMP article, a transparent header remains visible at the top. It can be swiped down to quickly return to Google Images and continue searching for other results.

Publishers that already support the standard will have their websites appear in Google Images. No additional work is required to be compatible with AMP’s Swipe to Visit. First announced at I/O 2019 in May, this new feature is launching today.

In the coming weeks, publishers can also view their traffic data from AMP in Google Images in a Search Console’s performance report for Google Images in a new search area named “AMP on Image result.”

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: