9to5Google Daily 276: RCS now fully rolled out in the UK and France, Google replaces Voice Search on Android
Listen to a recap of all the top 9to5Google stories of the day. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Host(s):
Links:
- Google says RCS chat is fully rolled out in UK and France, more countries soon
- Google begins replacing ‘Voice search’ on Android with Assistant
- Latest Google Camera update breaks taking pictures with Assistant commands
- Nintendo Switch gets unofficial Android port w/ LineageOS and Nvidia Shield apps
- Hands-on images of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 revealed by the FCC
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
Support:
Shop Google and Android products at Amazon to support 9to5Google Daily!