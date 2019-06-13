LineageOS now officially supports the Essential Phone

The Essential Phone is one of the best-supported devices, even despite the rocky road they’ve traveled since release in 2017. Despite the internal support, somewhat shockingly, the Essential Phone has never been officially supported by LineageOS — until now.

In the past, there have been unofficial ports of Lineage to the device. But now the latest LineageOS 16.0 ROM builds are ready and available for Essential Phone users to download, flash, and enjoy (via Android Police). Given the support for the Android Q Beta, this might not seem like a big deal but more custom ROM options are always welcomed.

If you’re a fan of arguably the cleanest third-party ROM available, your Essential Phone can join the nightlies program and get all of the ‘more-than-stock’ goodness that Lineage brings to the table with the first nightly build measuring in at 684MB. Should you want to download and flash the 16.0 custom ROM build, you’ll need to ensure you have enough space to do so.

While support for a third-party ROM isn’t too big of a deal, it’s the second bit of good news for fans of the device to sink their teeth into after rumors of a follow-up to the handset have exploded again thanks to Essential CEO Andy Rubin mysteriously replying to an old Twitter thread about a second Essential Phone.

This LineageOS support may be remembered as a mere side note to the potential news of a follow-up device but we’re sure it is a welcome addition for loyal owners. For those wanting to download the latest nightly build, you can do so here.

