LineageOS is undoubtedly one of the most popular third-party ROMs available for Android smartphones. It supports more than any other ROM out there and now includes LineageOS 16 Android Pie-based support for a further 10 devices. (via Android Police).

While the updated support is no doubt welcome, it likely won’t be of too much interest to those in the United States, as many of the new devices are not available in North America.

The only brand new device that now has Lineage OS 16 support is the international version of the Oppo F1, which until now was not supported at all. There is also support for the now discontinued Wileyfox Swift and Storm. They are most definitely towards the low-end of the price and performance spectrum, so it’s nice to see a ROM that will bring Android Pie support.

Here is the full list:

Xiaom Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi Mi 6

Lenovo P2

Wileyfox Swift

Wileyfox Storm

YU Yuphoria

Oppo R5, R5s (International)

Oppo R7s (International)

Oppo R7 Plus (International)

Given the age of some of these handsets, it’s genuinely awesome to see the still growing support for LineageOS 16. We are expecting further devices to get unofficial Android Pie support in the future.

