Pioneer Android Auto Receiver deals lead today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, along with markdowns on Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Motorola’s Prime Exclusive Moto G6 Smartphone. All that and more just after the break.

This Pioneer Android Auto Receiver upgrades your ride

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Pioneer 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto In-Dash Receiver for $350. Opt for an open-box excellent condition model and bring the price down to $311. Normally selling for $430, that’s good for an $80 discount and matches our previous mention for the lowest we’ve seen. Pioneer’s in-dash receiver brings CarPlay and Android Auto to your ride with a 7-inch touchscreen display that makes it easy to keep an eye on navigation directions and more. Plus it features a unique design that allows the display to fold into your dashboard when not in use. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Keep an eye on deliveries with Ring Video Doorbell Pro

B&H currently offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $179. Typically selling for $249, that saves you $70 and brings the price down to within $10 of the Prime Day mention. Today’s offer is the third lowest we’ve seen and comes within $18 of the all-time low from a limited Rakuten offer. If you missed out on the Prime-exclusive sale last month, this is a pretty compelling discount. Ring Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30 days of free cloud storage. Dual-band Wi-Fi support is another included feature as well as enhanced motion detection, so you’ll always be notified when there’s activity outside your door.

Motorola’s Prime Exclusive Moto G6 Smartphone can be yours for $140

Amazon offers its Prime members the Motorola Moto G6 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $140. Having just dropped from $230, today’s offer saves you $90 and brings the price down to match the Amazon all-time low. Motorola’s smartphone pairs a 5.7-inch screen with a 13 MP camera, all-day battery life, and more. You’ll also find expandable micro SD card storage, allowing you to bolster the phone with up to 128 GB of extra storage. Plus this version also includes a selection of pre-installed Amazon apps as well as hands-free access to Alexa.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Jaybird VISTA Review: Hands-on with the latest AirPods competitor [Video]

Lockly Secure Pro Review: Five easy ways to access a smart lock [Video]

Razer Mercury Edition Quick Look: White gear for your battlestation [Video]