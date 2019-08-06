Google Images in recent months has seen a number of updates as visual search becomes more and more important. The latest features announced today include a new side panel UI where pictures open and shopping-related product details for results.

On the web, clicking on an image will now open the result in a black side panel. The dark-themed background helps contrast with the white photo grid. This new design allows users to quickly compare images. It replaces the previous dropdown that made it difficult to go back to pictures you already opened. According to Google’s blog:

Importantly, it stays there as you scroll, letting you easily compare images with others on the page. Do this as many times as you want without losing track of what you looked at; just hit the back button to bring up the last image you clicked on.

Visual search is particularly ideal for shopping. Products that appear in Google Images will now list brand, price, availability, and reviews in the side panel. Meanwhile, related images underneath feature captions help you “know where you’re going before you click.”

Google notes how retailers and publishers will benefit from people who are “more likely to visit a web page to get information to help them with a task, or to buy a product on your site.”

Developers can learn more about how to make sure brand, price, rating, and availability information appear on product images.

The Google Images side panel and other shopping-related changes are already rolled out on the web today.

