The Galaxy Fold launch and relaunch has been one wild ride. From manufacturing defects being pointed out by reviewers to slips, hold-ups, and now a redesign, it has been far from easy for Samsung to get the Fold to market.

A new report from Yonhap News Agency (via Android Central) suggests that Galaxy Fold is set to relaunch in Korea within a week — September 6 to be precise. If you didn’t already know, that is the opening day of the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin.

It’s unclear at this stage if IFA will provide the platform for Samsung to show off the updated Galaxy Fold or not but it does seem pretty likely. We were led to believe that the Galaxy Fold would launch in late September, but Samsung appears to be brash in dragging that rumored release forward.

This could also be a power-play to counter Huawei’s own foldable Mate X, which is also expected to launch imminently. Although there are question marks over the Chinese-made foldable as Huawei tackles Android bans and it’s own QC.

Yonhap reports that the Fold will be available in small batches, with an initial shipment of just 20,000 to 30,000 units being made available in South Korea. The price will be set at 2.3 million won, which works out at approximately $1,900.

Samsung has previously said that it will release the Fold in other nations sometime later in September. That means an exact date for the Galaxy Fold re-launch in the United States is still unknown. Should we hear more at IFA, we’ll be the first to let you know. It’s worth noting that carriers will likely provide further details if this relaunch date ends up being correct.

