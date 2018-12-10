Google’s Jacquard smart jacket can now remind you not to leave your phone behind

It has been a long time since our very own Stephen Hall went hands-on with Google’s Project Jacquard smart denim jacket. Now, it has added the ability to alert you if you get too far away from your phone.

We had already seen the Jacquard app add a manual “find your phone” function a year ago, but this is a much better way of informing you if you have left your phone behind. The latest update was originally spotted by Android Police, who mentions that the update brings a two-way notification, the jacket will begin to vibrate and the Jacquard app will get a notification.

Now initially we hadn’t considered this, but this is actually a great way to remind you not to leave your (expensive) jacket behind. To get your jacket notification or vibrate to trigger, you just set it up manually within the Jacquard companion application.

That said, the price tag is still one of the core reasons why the Levi’s jacket won’t find its way into many wardrobes around the country. It may not have been a success by most metrics, but at least there is some sort of support for the very, very small base of Jacquard users out there.

This update also means that Jacquard owners can now rideshare in Uber or Lyft, enable or disable Bose QC30 or Q35 headphone noise cancelling, illuminate the Jacquard tag and make use of the new ‘find my phone’ function. Not too bad considering this is really just a jacket.

If you’re wondering what Jacquard even is, that is a fair comment. Be sure to see our review of the smart wearable. We’d love to see more products like this hit the market, especially as we’ve all left something behind and wish we had a reminder. Well, if you have the nice-looking Levi’s jacket, you can worry less.

