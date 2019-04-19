BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition coming to the US for $699 w/ extra storage, RAM

If you’ve still got to get that physical QWERTY fix in your life, BlackBerry is here to help. After announcing it back at MWC 2019, the company has just officially launched the BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition in the United States.

The BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition is the same smartphone, more or less, as the Key2 that’s been available for the past year. This new variant, though, does include some improved specs with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. That’s the most storage that’s been available in a Key2 to date.

The main attraction, though, is the red paint job. The aluminum rails, as well as space in between the keys, ditch the boring silver and black colors for a vibrant red hue. If you ask me, it’s a gorgeous look for one of Android’s most unique devices.

The new color and charged specs will cost you, though. Where the Key2 usually starts around $599 at this point, the BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition costs $699 in the States. The device is available for purchase now at Amazon and Best Buy.

The BlackBerry® KEY2 smartphone, recently named a winner of this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, a world-renowned design prize, is now available in an exclusive Red Edition in the United States. Featuring the iconic BlackBerry physical keyboard and loaded with BlackBerry Limited’s best security and privacy enhancements, this refreshed BlackBerry-branded smartphone variant announced earlier this year at Mobile World Congress 2019 builds on BlackBerry KEY2’s iconic features with an exciting new design inspired by premium precision and performance. This newest addition to TCL’s range of BlackBerry-branded smartphones comes in a deep red Series 7 Aluminum frame, with black accents covering the textured back and the keys, helping create one of the most unique smartphones available today.

