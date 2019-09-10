When pre-orders for Stadia Founder’s Edition opened, Google allowed users to buy additional Stadia Controllers. Available in three colors, Google for some reason did not offer “Wasabi” in Canada and other Nordic regions. That’s changing today with the Google Store in those countries now offering the mint green color.

Save for the limited edition dark blue controller with orange accents that comes with Founder’s Edition, the Wasabi Stadia Controller provides the most interesting look. It features a mint green body with black buttons, d-pad, and thumbsticks, which feature wasabi-colored accents underneath. The Stadia button is green with black text, while everything else is white on black.

When pre-orders started, only Clearly White (orange accents) and Just Black (white accents) — as well as Midnight Blue with the Founder’s Edition — were available in Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland.

Whether it was due to user demand or resolved inventory, Wasabi is now available in those five countries. Google on Twitter this afternoon announced how the color is “now available everywhere you can buy Stadia.” It was an odd emission, but one that resolved itself before the November launch.

Feelin’ spicy? Our Wasabi controller is now available everywhere you can buy Stadia, including Canada and the Nordic regions. Pre-order today → https://t.co/oeNOJIoJQc pic.twitter.com/HPfViNFoSa — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) September 10, 2019

The Wasabi Stadia Controller costs $69 in the U.S. and features Wi-Fi connectivity to directly sync with Stadia servers in the cloud. According to Google, this direct feed will reduce latency. The Stadia Controller charges via USB-C and features a 3.5mm headphone jack, with Bluetooth audio coming after launch. There is also a built-in microphone for Google Assistant voice commands.

