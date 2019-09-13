Friday’s best deals include Google Home Max for $219, plus offers on NETGEAR wireless systems and Anker’s latest Assistant-enabled LED light bulbs. You’ll find all that and more below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Home Max delivers hi-fi sound

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront offers the Google Home Max in charcoal for $219. Google’s hi-fi Assistant speaker looks to take on HomePod and other high-end entries in the space with a premium internal speaker array. One highlight is Google’s Smart Sound feature, which uses machine learning to automatically adjust equalizer settings based on a room’s acoustics. Plus, you’ll enjoy access to everything you already love about the Assistant. We think it’s “an absolutely fantastic speaker,” but if you don’t want to take our word for it, over 160 customers have left a 4.6/5-star rating.

NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh 802.11ac Router Combo overhauls your network

Best Buy’s eBay storefront currently offers the NETGEAR Orbi CBR40 AiO DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem and 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router bundled with a RBS20 Mesh Satellite for $310. Typically fetching $400 as a pair, today’s offer is $31 less than purchasing both the modem router hybrid and satellite at their combined all-time lows. With the ability to cover up to 4,000 square feet with 802.11ac connectivity, this bundle replaces both your existing modem and router. NETGEAR’s Orbi system brings up to 2.2 Gbps speeds to your Wi-Fi, as well as six Gigabit Ethernet ports.

Anker’s Lumos smart LED light bulb offers Assistant control

Amazon has the eufy Lumos Smart Bulb with Assistant Control for $16. You’d typically pay $20 for this smart home accessory. Whether you have an Alexa or Google Assistant smart home in place, or just want to dabble in voice-controlled lighting, these budget-friendly smart bulbs are certainly worth a look.

