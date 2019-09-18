Nokia 7.2 goes on sale for $349 starting September 30th

Since they’ve gotten back into the business of making Android phones, Nokia has been accepted as creating some of the best (if not the best) affordable Android devices on the market. Now their latest addition, the Nokia 7.2, is going on sale at the end of this month.

With the release of the Pixel 3a this past May, HMD Global needed to step up their game for Nokias to stay competitive in the now crowded affordable to mid-range phone market. With the Nokia 7.2, soon to be on sale, they may have just done it.

One of the biggest answers to the Pixel 3a included in the Nokia 7.2 — and also found in other recent Nokia devices — is a dedicated Google Assistant button. While not as convenient as having the Google Assistant just a squeeze away via the Active Edge, the dedicated button should still make for easy access to everyone’s favorite voice assistant.

In an attempt to challenge the Pixel 3a’s camera prowess, the Nokia 7.2 features a triple-camera arrangement on the rear including a 48MP main sensor, an ultrawide camera, and a depth-sensing camera for high quality bokeh effect shots.

While the Nokia 7.2 will ship with Pie-based Android One, HMD Global has assured us that the device is “Android Q ready.” No doubt, the phone will be seeing the Android 10 update as soon as Google makes it available to other Android One devices.

Our Damien Wilde got the chance to go hands-on with the Nokia 7.2 ahead of IFA earlier this month, and had nothing but praise to share for the phone’s build and software.

While hands-on sessions are brief, you get a good grasp of what to expect ahead of the full release of a device. My time with the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 may have been fleeting but I see nothing that concerns me, only things that could see both handsets become solid options for just about everyone looking for a well-made, well-supported, and very affordable Android smartphone.

The Nokia 7.2 will be available for $349 beginning on September 30th from Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video, and can be pre-ordered now in Charcoal and Cyan Green.

