Colorful Pixel 4 ad matches previously leaked promo video

Compared to the immense flood earlier this month, Pixel 4 leaks have relatively died down. Another one today shows off the possible ad style that Google could be taking with its upcoming flagship phone.

Shared by Evan Blass this afternoon, we see the “Clearly White” Pixel 4 with its striking panda/penguin color scheme of white glass panel, black frame, and orange power button. Only the rear is shown off and we see the distinctive rounded square camera bump with dual lenses and flash.

We get our umpteenth look at other details like the USB-C port and two bottom-firing grills. It’s somewhat odd that Google is not advertising the front of the phone with its advanced Soli and face unlock sensor stack.

The two devices are displayed against a colorful background in the four Google colors of blue, yellow, red, and green, as well as pink/beige. This matches the art style of the leaked promo video that confirmed our Night Sight astrophotography scoop.

Rounding out this image is a white Google logo in the bottom-left corner and “Pixel 4” in the top-right. It’s a simple, straightforward, and colorful message for Google to advertise.

Made by Google 2019 is on Tuesday, October 15th at 10AM ET. 9to5Google will be at the event to provide live coverage of all the product announcements.

