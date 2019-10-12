Following Best Buy Canada last night fully detailing the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, another northern retailer has possibly leaked Nest Wifi pricing. This online store also suggests other Made by Google plans for Canada, including the Nest Mini and Nest Hub Max.

Last month, we exclusively reported on “Nest Wifi,” including how Google this year will be offering beacons to extend a mesh network. The latter component interestingly doubles as a Google Assistant speaker.

Other reporting from earlier in the year identified this “new Google Wifi” as “Mistral.” A Canadian retailer has referenced the codename and prices the 1-pack at CAD$229 ($173.42). This is in comparison to a single Google Wifi costing CAD$179 today. In the US, Google Wifi is $99, so it’s possible that the Nest Wifi router will be slightly more expensive.

Two listings bundle Mistral with a device named “Vento,” which is likely the Nest Wifi beacon. Individually, this costs $199 ($150.70). A two-pack — which likely offers one of each — is CAD$349 and the three-pack (presumably a single router and two beacons) CAD$459. Currently, the Canadian Google Wifi 3-pack is CAD$439 and $259 in the US Google Store.

Beyond the Nest Wifi pricing leak, this Canadian retailer has two other notable codenames. “Newman” refers to the Nest Hub Max, suggesting that the larger Smart Display — in both Charcoal and Chalk — is coming to Canada at CAD$299. It’s currently available in the US, UK, and Australia.

The mystery codename is “Valens” or “Ritchie Valens.” Given the musical reference to the “rock and roll pioneer and a forefather of the Chicano rock movement,” this is likely the Nest Mini. The original Home Mini was referred to internally as (Janis) “Joplin,” while the Home Max was “Biggie” (Smalls).

There are four models/colors and all are priced at CAD$65.99 following a 4% discount. This is somewhat close to the current CAD$79 Home Mini. The current Canadian site has since removed these listings, but they are available through a webcache.

