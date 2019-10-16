Google Keep on the web gets convenient ‘note.new’ shortcut

G Suite productivity apps on the desktop web have a very convenient .new shortcut that lets you quickly open a blank Doc, Sheet, Slide, and much more. Google Keep now supports this time saver for creating a new note.

Entering note.new, notes.new, or keep.new on the web will immediately open a text field where you can start typing. Overlaid, this is slightly different from the inline UI you get when heading to the site and clicking on the “Take a note…” field.

The entire Google Keep new note experience starts quickly, with your other entries loading in the background while you type. It addresses how the desktop web experience is not ideal for quickly jotting down a thought if the site isn’t already open in a background tab. If you have a lot of multimedia items in Keep, the initial loading experience might take a long second.

Note.new/1 performs the action on your first signed-in Google Account, with note.new/2 opening your second. The useful ability to select from multiple logins was introduced in July. The overall .new feature launched one year ago for Docs, Sheets, Slides, Sites, and Forms.

Quickly and easily open a new Keep note with this .new trick for #GoogleKeep ↓ pic.twitter.com/HktfwqX0gq — Google Docs (@googledocs) October 16, 2019

