Earlier this week, Google announced an official launch date for its Google Stadia streaming service. While we’re still just over a month from that date, more games are continuing to be announced for Stadia, and the latest game to join the fun is Monster Energy Supercross 3.

While some recently uncovered aspects of Google Stadia, like the inability to use the Stadia Controller wirelessly on phones and laptops at launch, have been seen as a disappointment, Stadia is continuing to show a solid post-launch plan with plenty of games on the horizon.

Today, Milestone has announced Monster Energy Supercross 3 for every major platform including the Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. The game continues on the formula of giving players the best of what the American Motorcycle Association Supercross Championship 2020 has to offer, while of course, being prominently sponsored by Monster Energy.

Monster Energy Supercross 3 joins GRID, The Crew 2, and Trials Rising as the fourth racing game to be announced for Google Stadia so far, giving fans of the genre no lack of choices in Stadia’s first year. If racing isn’t your jam, you may be more interested in Rockstar’s first game announced for Stadia, Red Dead Redemption 2, due out later this year, or one of the many games that will on Google Stadia at launch.

Lay it all on the track to become a Supercross champion when #Supercross3 arrives on Stadia. pic.twitter.com/YUEA7Ak3HM — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) October 18, 2019

