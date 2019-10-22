The brand new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have now gained the ability to view HDR video within the YouTube iOS app.

Spotted initially by MacRumors, it’s worth noting that YouTube has already supported HDR video on certain iOS devices for a little while now — including the iPhone 8, 8+, X and XS family.

Unfortunately, there is no HDR support for the smaller iPhone 11 though. We’re not sure if this is due to the lower resolution LCD panel — although many LCD displays can support HDR video content. From what we can tell, it doesn’t appear to support the HDR video format for streaming or even local video playback.

If you didn’t already know, HDR videos on YouTube can be viewed simply by adjusting your settings within the main video viewing window. Tapping the three-dot icon will open up the quality and resolution. Should a video be available in HDR mode, you simply select it and enjoy the increased quality on offer — but, naturally, not all videos are available in HDR.

For those wondering what the heck HDR support for YouTube means for your iPhone 11 Pro, High Dynamic Range video essentially gives you a greater than average range of colors with much deeper blacks and whiter whites. This means your entire video viewing experience is bumped and when combined with a high frame rate, really enhances videos on the streaming platform.

If you are an iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max owner reading this, then an update should be available to download right now if you do have YouTube already installed. Just head to the App Store and head to your updates to enjoy some new content in increased color fidelity.

More on YouTube:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: