Nest Thermostat E is bundled with Google Home for $169, plus deals on Twelve South accessories, Tenda routers, and more. Hit the jump for all that in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Grab Nest Thermostat E and a Google Home for $169

BuyDig currently offers the Nest Thermostat E bundled with a Google Home for $169. Normally, purchasing the thermostat and smart speaker would run you $268, but today’s offer would save you $99. It’s also $6 under the combined 2019 lows on both smart home devices. Standout features on Nest Thermostat E fall to its sleek design with a frosted display. Alongside Assistant control, you’re looking at added energy savings, which is said to reduce heating bills by 12%. Throw in the Google Home Speaker, and you’ll be well on your way to kickstarting an Assistant-powered home.

Twelve South CaddySack keeps your cables organized

Amazon offers the Twelve South CaddySack Travel Tote for $48. For comparison, it regularly sells for $60 direct from Twelve South, and today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked in recent months. Twelve South’s CaddySack delivers a home for all of your charging gear on the road. It has adjustable straps designed to hold power bricks, cables, and accessories of any size. Not to mention its leather design looks classy no matter where your travels take you. I’ve been using one of these for nearly a year and can confirm that it’s a perfect way to keep things organized away from home.

Tenda’s 802.11ac Mesh System for $105

Amazon is offering the Tenda Nova Wave 3-Node 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (MW6) for $105 shipped. That’s $20-$25 off what it’s been fetching recently, and marks the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. If you have a moderate to large home, this mesh system is an affordable way to squash dead spots. With up to 2,000 square feet of coverage per node, you’ll be able to theoretically blanket a mansion, let alone an average home. SSID, password, and even parental controls can be managed from the smartphone app.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Nixplay Smart Photo Frame Review: Elegant and easy-to-use [Video]

Street Fighter II RepliCade review: An incredibly-detailed mini arcade [Video]