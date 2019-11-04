November security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images & OTAs live

Google this morning announced the first major update for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL since last month’s launch. Rolling out today with factory/OTA images now available, the November security patch makes the usual bug and security fixes.

There are 17 issues resolved in the November security patch dated 2019-11-01 and 21 for 2019-11-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

In the Android Security & Privacy 2018 Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

While the original Pixel and Pixel XL were updated in September to Android 10, and received a fix last month, there is no November security patch today. It’s possible that the OTA has been delayed, but this could be a sign that the extended support is officially over.

The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists 21 security fixes and 6 functional updates. Be sure to read our full post for more.

