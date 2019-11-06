Flipkart sells an affordable Android TV dongle in India

- Nov. 6th 2019 12:31 pm PT

0

Earlier this year, Google showed off an Android TV operator dongle that could be used by companies to launch their own Android TV products. Now, Flipkart is offering an affordable Android TV dongle for India based on Google’s design.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Update: Upon further digging, it’s been confirmed that this dongle actually isn’t based on Google’s design. Instead, it’s based on a very similar design that uses an older chipset. The device is manufactured by SDMC.

The MarQ Turbostream by Flipkart is an Android TV streaming dongle that costs just ₹3,499 or about $50 USD. The product runs on top of Android Pie with support for Netflix out of the box. There’s even a dedicated button for the app on the included remote right alongside one for YouTube.

Further, the MarQ has 8GB of onboard storage, 1GB of RAM, and supports dual-band WiFi too. Since this is Android TV, the product supports the Play Store and its growing app catalog as well as Google Assistant. Interestingly, the product also supports an IR cable if you don’t want to use just Bluetooth for the remote.

At the time of writing, the MarQ has already been on sale for a few weeks and early reviews from those buyers are pretty positive for the most part. If you’re in the market, you can pick it up now.

More on Android TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
flipkart

flipkart

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches