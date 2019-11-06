Earlier this year, Google showed off an Android TV operator dongle that could be used by companies to launch their own Android TV products. Now, Flipkart is offering an affordable Android TV dongle for India based on Google’s design .

Update: Upon further digging, it’s been confirmed that this dongle actually isn’t based on Google’s design. Instead, it’s based on a very similar design that uses an older chipset. The device is manufactured by SDMC.

The MarQ Turbostream by Flipkart is an Android TV streaming dongle that costs just ₹3,499 or about $50 USD. The product runs on top of Android Pie with support for Netflix out of the box. There’s even a dedicated button for the app on the included remote right alongside one for YouTube.

Further, the MarQ has 8GB of onboard storage, 1GB of RAM, and supports dual-band WiFi too. Since this is Android TV, the product supports the Play Store and its growing app catalog as well as Google Assistant. Interestingly, the product also supports an IR cable if you don’t want to use just Bluetooth for the remote.

At the time of writing, the MarQ has already been on sale for a few weeks and early reviews from those buyers are pretty positive for the most part. If you’re in the market, you can pick it up now.

