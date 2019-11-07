Back in July, our APK Insight of Gboard revealed work on a new suggestions feature that essentially translates emoji into GIFs and stickers. “Emoji browsing suggestions” are now beginning to roll out for some Android users.

In the emoji keyboard, there’s a new “Suggestions” bar that prompts you to “Tap an emoji to get suggestions.” Selecting a character will load related GIFs and stickers for you to insert into any conversation.

Suggest GIF/Sticker content when you select emojis in the emoji keyboard.

Displayed against a white background, you can swipe through the Gboard translate results, with the media for your last entered emoji remaining even if you delete what was entered.

If none are available, a “No suggestions here… try a different emoji” message will appear accompanied by a fun ghost animation. There is a settings gear in the top-right that opens Gboard’s main Preferences page. Under layout, “Emoji browsing suggestions” can be toggled on/off. For some, the extra vertical height introduced by this feature is distracting.

So far, this feature is appearing on the latest Gboard 8.8 beta. The Gboard emoji translator is not widely rolled out, and some that have the bar enabled cannot get it to work properly. It comes as Google plans to deprecate the ability to search for emoji by doodling.

Thanks RKBDI and Jondan!

