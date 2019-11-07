Lenovo Smart Clock is down to $40, you can grab a Samsung Chromebook for $89, and SmartThings systems and accessories are all discounted. Hit the jump for that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo’s Assistant-loaded Smart Clock hits its Black Friday price early

B&H offers the Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant for $40. That’s down from the original $80 price tag and current $60 offering at Walmart. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention and the expected Black Friday price as well.

Lenovo Smart Clock delivers a built-in display, access to Google Assistant, and more in a nightstand-appropriate design. Leverage smart features to control “more than 30,000 products” while also playing your favorite music, audiobooks, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom.”

Samsung’s Chromebook 3 is a solid buy for kids this Christmas

Best Buy offers the 11-inch Samsung 3 Chromebook for $89. As a comparison, it originally sold for $189, and we’ve seen it as low as $175 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the expected Black Friday price later this month. While not the most high-end Chromebook out there, this model offers enough power for web browsing and email. That makes it a reliable companion for kids and grandparents without heavy and intensive tasks. Features include an HD display, 802.11ac connectivity, a webcam, and HDMI output. While just sporting 16GB of on-board memory, Google Drive storage comes included for extra space.

Save up to 33% on Samsung SmartThings sensors, hubs, and other gear

Amazon currently offers the Samsung SmartThings third-generation Hub for $58. Typically selling for $70, today’s offer saves you over 17%, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. Samsung’s newest SmartThings Hub makes kickstarting a more advanced smart home setup a breeze. It offers a wide range of integrations, from Z-Wave and Zigbee accessories to Philips Hue, Arlo, and much more. Bringing this hub into the mix allows you to configure complex automation, set schedules, and combine all of your gear into a single app. More deals can be found below.

