Fossil sport smartwatches are on sale alongside deals on Acer Chromebooks in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. There’s also a notable Sony Xperia 1 bundle at Amazon today as well. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Fossil’s Black Friday sale is live

Fossil has launched its annual Black Friday sale with a number of notable deals, including markdowns on various smartwatches. This includes the Silicone Sport model at $149, which is down from the usual $275 price tag. You can find even more deals right here in today’s roundup.

Acer’s Chromebook 315 packs USB-C

Target is currently offering the Acer Chromebook 315 1.60 GHz/4GB/32GB from $190. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer saves you 33%, marks one of the first price drops we’ve seen on this model, and a new low. Centered around a 1080p touchscreen display, this Acer Chromebook offers 15.6-inches of screen real estate for getting work done on-the-go. Backed by up to 10 hours of battery life and 4GB of RAM, there’s also 32GB of onboard storage which can be expanded down the road thanks to a microSD card slot. Dual USB-C ports highlight this machine’s I/O, but you’ll also find two USB-A inputs as well.

Sony Xperia 1 Android Smartphone deals from $800

Today only, Amazon is offering the Sony Xperia 1 Android Smartphone 128GB in Black for $800. As a comparison, it has a list price of $950 and typically goes for around $900. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Sony’s Xperia 1 Android Smartphone offers a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with built-in Alexa functionality and a triple-lens camera system featuring “Eye AF (auto-focus) and up to 10 fps burst shooting with AF/AE tracking for precision focus.” Learn more in our previous coverage.

