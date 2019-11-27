Yesterday, Google revealed that December’s free Stadia Pro games would be Tomb Raider and Farming Simulator 19. Google Stadia has followed up on that announcement to share that those who bought either game are eligible for refunds.

At first blush, the new batch of Stadia Pro games seemed like tough luck for those who bought either game in the week between Stadia’s launch and the announcement. Considering Tomb Raider is only $10 on the Stadia store, there’s no doubt many folks picked the game up to play something other than the free titles Destiny 2 and Samurai Shodown.

However, Google has decided to have mercy on those folks who bought Tomb Raider or Farming Simulator 19, given how little time has passed since Stadia’s launch. In a follow-up edit to their original announcement, the Stadia Team has shared that purchasers are eligible for a refund by contacting Google Support, even if the normal refund window has already passed.

We know that some users have recently purchased these two games for their collection. Because of the proximity between the launch of the platform, and the announcement of these titles in Stadia Pro, we’re happy to assist you if you’d like to request a refund if you have purchased either or both of these titles, even if it’s outside of our normal policy.

Before you go immediately requesting a refund though, there are some things you should consider. If you intend on keeping up your Stadia Pro subscription when February rolls around, then, by all means, go for the refund. Should you decide to drop Stadia Pro, you’ll lose access to all your free games until you re-subscribe. If you’re at all uncertain about whether you’re going to keep Stadia Pro, you may not want to go for the refund, so you can keep Tomb Raider and/or Farming Simulator 19 forever.

Either way, this is a great goodwill gesture on Google’s part and should help sow gamers’ trust in Stadia as a platform, following its somewhat rocky start. It’s not clear whether Google will offer a similar extended refund window to those who end up purchasing January’s Stadia Pro games shortly before their announcement, but I personally wouldn’t count on it.

