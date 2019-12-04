In addition to a free title every month, Stadia Pro offers discounts when purchasing games. Initial deals went live with the platform’s launch on November 19th and ended December 3rd. The day after there are no immediate replacements.

At launch, Google described the crop of Stadia Pro deals as intended for Black Friday. Six titles in various editions, bundles, and add-ons saw price cuts upwards of 50%: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Final Fantasy XV, Metro Exodus, Mortal Combat 11, NBA 2K20, and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

All had an expiration date of December 3rd — until 11:59PM PT, and were marked with a red “Pro” badge that highlighted the new price. Yesterday, Google removed the “Stadia Pro deals” carousel from the Stadia Store. It was replaced with a large card advertising “new release” Red Dead Redemption 2: Launch Edition.

Before launch, some speculated that Pro deals would be a discount on every purchase compared to the full price with Stadia Base. So far, it looks that offers might be limited to a week or two every month rather than some being constantly available.

Google has yet to communicate when new Stadia Pro deals will become available, but a round geared towards the holiday season at the end of this month once people receive Premiere Editions would be ideal.

More about Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: