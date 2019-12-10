How to mount your Google Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max

Google’s Nest Hub smart displays are super handy in the kitchen and around the home, but sometimes it’s just not convenient to put them down on a table or countertop. The obvious solution, then, is mounting them to the wall. How can you do that? Here are a few products to help you mount a Google Nest Hub.

Why should I mount my Google Nest Hub?

The first question you might want to ask is why you want to mount your Google Nest Hub. There are a few reasons you may want to do so, the first of which I mentioned above about counter/tablespace. In a compact kitchen, you might not be able to give up the footprint of the product in your workstation, so a mount might be the ideal solution. In my case, I mounted my Nest Hub Max to the wall because its angle was giving me trouble with my overhead lighting.

Another reason you might want to mount a Nest Hub is to put the product somewhere that it can serve a different purpose. For example, mounting a Nest Hub in a hallway might make it a really good hub for the rest of your smart home.

How to mount your Google Nest Hub/Max on the wall

To get your smart display on the wall, you’ll have some flexibility. For example, you could get this special outlet adapter that not only powers your Nest Hub and offers excellent cable management, but also ensures you’ll still be able to swivel the product around as needed. There are also options for mounting the Nest Hub on a more traditional shelf too, other types of direct wall mounts, and even some with a bit of style. The outlet-style mounts are probably best if you are a renter.

This outlet mount lets your Nest Hub swivel and stores the cable neatly

What about the larger Nest Hub Max? Since this product is considerably newer, there aren’t as many mounts available. However, there are some options. I recently started using this 3D-printed mount from Etsy which, while a little unpolished, gets the job done with a swivel and articulating angles too. You can see it in the image at the top of the page.

How to mount your Google Nest Hub in the wall

What if you want to mount your Nest Hub in a wall? For that, Mount Genie has a really useful solution for sale on Amazon. You’ll have to get creative with plugging the Hub in, and this one obviously won’t be in the cards for renters since it requires a huge hole.

