Last-chance Anker Christmas deals start at $7, plus Acer Chromebook 14 is $139, and Motorola’s Moto Z4 is on sale for $400. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s annual Christmas sale starts at $7

Anker’s annual last-chance Christmas sale is now live at Amazon with a number of notable price drops on smartphone accessories, charging gear, smart home products, and more. Our top pick is a two-pack of 2.4A Dual USB Wall Chargers for $12. You’d typically pay upwards of $9 per plug, with today’s deal marking the best price we’ve tracked to date. If you’re doling out some new tech this holiday season, throwing in a dual USB wall charger too is a nice complement. This model offers a foldable design with two USB ports capable of pushing 2.4A of overall power. It’s small enough to fit in your palm, making it a great companion for holiday travel. You can find all of our top picks here.

Acer Chromebook 14 touts a premium metal build

Walmart currently offers the Acer Chromebook 14 1.6GHz/4GB/32GB bundled with a protective sleeve for $139. Usually selling for $199, today’s offer saves you over 30%, beats our Black Friday mention by $20, and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, third-party Amazon sellers have it sitting around $240 right now. Acer’s high-end Chromebook sports a 14-inch display, which is built into an aluminum housing. On top of that, there’s 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. You’re looking at up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, and in terms of ports, there’s dual USB 3.0 inputs and an HDMI output.

Motorola’s Moto Z4 Android Smartphone is down to $400

Amazon offers the unlocked Motorola Moto Z4 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a Moto 360 camera for $400. Usually selling for $500 direct from Motorola, that’s good for a 20% discount, matches our previous mention for the Amazon low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen overall. The 360 camera attachment adds an extra $100 in value to the package. Featuring a 6.4-inch Max Vision display with built-in fingerprint sensor, Moto Z4 is powered by an octa-core processor and comes backed with 128GB of on-board storage. You’ll also find a 48MP camera, USB-C charging port, and compatibility for the 5G Moto mod. Throw in the Moto camera mod, and you’ll be able to capture unique 360-degree content. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

