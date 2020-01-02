Thursday’s best deals include Kenwood’s Android Auto Receiver at $70 off, plus Powerbeats Pro hit $200, and another discount on the Yale Assure Deadbolt. Hit the jump for more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $70 on Kenwood’s 7-inch Android Auto Receiver

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Kenwood 7-inch In-Dash CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver DMX7706S for $330. Normally fetching $400, today’s offer saves you $70 and matches our previous mention for the best price we’ve seen in the past. Featuring a seven-inch touchscreen display, Kenwood’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback and more a breeze while commuting.

Powerbeats Pro hit $200

Amazon offers Apple’s Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earbuds in all colors for $200. That’s down from the usual $250 price tag and right at our previous mention, as well as the Amazon all-time low price. Powerbeats Pro delivers the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair and enjoy longer range.

Yale Assure Deadbolt hits Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering the Yale Assure Smart Push Button Deadbolt in polished brass for $72. Having originally sold for $280, we’ve more recently been tracking a going rate of $110. It’s been sliding in price over the past week or so, with today’s offer taking another 35% off and marking a new all-time low. Designed for use in tandem with Key by Amazon, this deadbolt enables you to take advantage of in-home delivery and more. You’ll also be able to enjoy keyless entry, either with a companion app or the built-in number pad.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

