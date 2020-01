You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter Facebook , and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories how-tos , and subscribe to our YouTube channel

If you’re driven by full device control, you’ll be pleased to hear that TWRP support is now officially available for a flurry of Nokia devices plus the several Xiaomi handsets — including the popular Mi 9T.

As arguably the most popular custom recovery for Android smartphones and tablets, TWRP gives you the tools to flash custom ROMs, restore, backup, and more. Therefore, if you want to go beyond the scope of standard Android and like to tinker, then it might be a must-have on your device.

The newly updated list of devices includes the recently released Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 (via Android Police). Unfortunately, while they did initially ship with unlockable bootloaders, Nokia has since pushed an update that “fixes” this. Sorry for getting your hopes up there.

There are several Xiaomi devices also gaining official TWRP support, which is nice for the tinkering community. The impressive Mi 9T — known in some regions as the Redmi K20 Pro — has been a wildly successful device in certain parts of the globe and has a fairly active ROM development community.

Here’s the full list of devices now with TWRP support:

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 7.2

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro / Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T / Redmi K20

Xiaomi Mi 9

Realme X2 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8/8T

Xiaomi Redmi 8

Nokia 7.1

If you plan on installing TWRP to tweak and install custom ROMs, we suggest you proceed with caution and ensure that you have adequate backups before proceeding. You can download via the official Google Play Store link or via the official TWRP website.

