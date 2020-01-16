The January 2020 security patch is now rolling out for Samsung’s former flagships the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9, and S9+.

While we continue to wait for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to get the Android 10 update, the newest security patch is still welcome as the beta program continues ahead of a rollout, hopefully, in the next few weeks. Disappointingly, we are still not expecting the Galaxy Note 8 to get another OS upgrade, so this patch might ease that pain a little.

For those with the Galaxy S9 and S9+, the January 2020 patch comes as part of the G96*FXXS7CTA1 firmware — which has started rolling out now in France. It’s only available for those still running the Android Pie builds for that S9, as the Android 10 beta will get updated separately. The Galaxy Note 8 is getting the patch with firmware N950FXXS8DSL3 in Germany right now for Exynos variants (via SamMobile).

We’re expecting both patches to roll out further globally over the coming days — as is often the case. If you have either smartphone you might want to head to your device Settings > System updates and manually refresh to see if it’s available for your device. It’s worth noting that this patch is limited to those not enrolled in the Android 10 beta program for the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Naturally, that doesn’t apply to the Galaxy Note 8.

If you have seen or already received the January 2020 patch on your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy Note 8, let us know down in the comments section below where you’re based.

