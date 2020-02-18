Last October, Google announced a USB-C Titan Security Key manufactured by Yubico. Availability was initially limited to the US, but it’s now available in nine international Google Stores.

The USB-C Titan Security Key can now be purchased in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. The Google Store features a unified listing for all Titan products, so be sure to configure.

This expansion follows the USB-A/NFC and Bluetooth/USB/NFC key bundle coming to Canada, France, Japan, and the UK last July. Meanwhile, those two-packs are now also available in Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland.

The USB-C Titan Key is ideal for newer laptops and mobile phones. All Titan Security Keys feature a secure element chip with Google-engineered firmware to verify the key’s integrity.

This firmware is sealed permanently into a secure element hardware chip at production time in the chip production factory. The secure element hardware chip that we use is designed to resist physical attacks aimed at extracting firmware and secret key material.

It’s based on the YubiKey 5C and identical save for Google choosing a white color scheme and “Titan” imprint. You tap the gold button to authenticate, while the body features a convenient keyring loop.

Despite Google pushing phone-based security keys on Android and iOS, it’s a good idea to keep a physical version in a safe place.

