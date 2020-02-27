Nvidia is pushing out an update to Shield TV that delivers bug fixes and support for the Xbox Elite Controller 2. Sound familiar? A similar update hit older Shield TV models last month, but now Shield Experience 8.1.1 is bringing those updates and a metric ton of bug fixes to 2019 models.

On its continuously updated changelog, Nvidia details what’s new in Shield Experience 8.1.1, which is now widely rolling out to all 2019 Shield TV (stick) and Shield TV Pro owners. There, the biggest new update is support for the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2. There’s also support for the Sanscrit USB DAC and also an update for the Channels DVR app that allows storage to a NAS.

In another changelog, though, Nvidia goes into far more detail.

Apparently, this update contains a huge number of bug fixes for the 2019 Shield TV models relating to HDR10+, Dolby Vision content, audio issues, network issues, and more. There’s even further added accessory support for devices such as the WeChip G30 Bluetooth remote, IR support for the Logitech Z906 speaker system, and more.

The full changelog for Shield Experience 8.1.1 is available below, and the update is currently rolling out to all 2019 Shield TV models.

Nvidia Shield Experience 8.1.1 for 2019 Shield TV

Video/Display

Resolves issues detecting Dolby Vision TVs that also support HDR10+

Resolves brightness issue on TVs that support Dolby Vision and HDR10+

Resolves cast playback issues when switching between HDR and SDR content

Fixes bug where Dolby Vision would not be detected when connecting to some LG or Samsung soundbars

Fixes bug where screensaver would not be displayed in Netflix

Fixes bug where “Match Color Space” was not working properly on some TVs

Fixes stutter issue observed when playing interlaced video for ~15 minutes

Fixes system hang issue when enabling/disabling “Match content color space” while playing Dolby Vision content on Netflix

Reduces occurrences of red flashes when watching Dolby Vision content

Fixes bug where “Match frame rate” would not work on Dolby Vision content

Audio

Disabling “Fixed Volume” will now disable Dolby audio processing

Fixes bug where Atmos streams would still be detected even if non-Atmos content is played

Fixes bug where audio would not be heard on Vizio TVs when streaming from VUDU/Movies Anywhere

Fixes bug where audio popping would be heard on headphones when Dolby audio processing is enabled

Resolves issue with high bit rate audio dropping audio at fixed locations. Note: This fixe will apply to apps using SHIELDs audio engine like

Plex/Photos & Videos. Kodi has its own engine which has not fixed this bug yet so the fix will not apply to Kodi and apps like it.-Adds 16-bit DAC support for Dolby Decoded content

Fixes bug where audio passthrough was not available over USB DAC on 3rd party apps like KODI (Requires KODI 18.5 or 18.6 nightly builds)

Fixes bug when manually setting “Audio formats” would not be applied

Fixes bug when using Google Home where volume would be reduced but not restored

Fixes rare bug where IR volume control would stop working

Resolves audio routing issues when using multiple USB devices (e.g. webcam + USB DAC)

Adds support for Sanskrit USB DAC

Fixes bug where PCM would be streamed if Dolby ATMOS is manually selected in “Available Formats”

Displays correct audio stream name under and adds detection support for EAC_JOC(DD+) streams (Settings -> Status-> HDMI ->Audio Mode)

Fixes bug where audio would not play after enabling PCM output only mode (Available formats)

Network

Fixes issue transferring large files when connecting PC to SHIELD

Fixes bug where soft reboot would be seen when “Restart Wi-Fi” was selected

Accessories

Adds support for XBOX Elite 2 controller

Add bluetooth support for WeChip G30 remote

Adds IR volume control support for Logitech Z906 speaker system

Fixes crash issues when accessory update notification is seen

Fixes bug where IR control setup would fail on Samsung AVR/soundbars

Fixes bug where IR control would not function when Talkback is enabled

Fixes bug where IR volume control would stop working when enabled

Fixes bug where remote locator would not work when SHIELD is asleep

Improves volume control for 2015 remote and controller

Fixes SHIELD Remote 2019 bug where battery would drain quickly when IR control enabled

Fixes bug where “send Menu command to app” was not working properly

Resolves pointer issue when using RS mouse on network captive portal registration

Fixes rare bug where pressing power button would not sleep SHIELD if video is playing

Improves SHIELD stability when connecting multiple Bluetooth devices

Other

Fixes bug where “Dolby Vision” quick setting is not updated according to display setting

Channels DVR app can now store recorded content over NAS

Fixes bug where pre-installed apps would disappear

Fixes issue where long press home would not bring up NVIDIA Share

Fixes bug where settings would crash when selecting system language

Adds message informing user AI upscaling not available on rooted/unlocked devices

Fixes bug where “Ok Google” hotword activation requires reboot

Resolves rare bug where Netflix would crash when invoking app switcher (double press home)

Improves text when displaying most recent SHIELD wake event (Settings -> About -> Status -> Uptime)

